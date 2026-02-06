Freetown company pleads guilty to OSHA violations after worker’s death

FREETOWN – A Middleboro Road company faces more than $200,000 in fines for violating safety protocols after an incident that resulted in a worker’s death three years ago, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported. John Oliveira & Sons Stamp Concrete, Inc. pleaded guilty in federal court Feb. 4 to charges of willfully violating Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards. According to prosecutors, on Sept. 6, 2023, an equipment failure led an employee to get crushed while holding onto a soil screener, causing “massive head trauma.” The employee was later pronounced dead. OSHA determined the company failed to implement required safeguards. Investigators also said the company failed to properly maintain the soil screener, which had “numerous defects and missing parts.” Additionally, OSHA found the company did not prohibit employees from riding in a front-end loader’s bucket and failed to document work-related deaths, injuries and illnesses as required. Sentencing has been scheduled for May 4.