Freetown company pleads guilty to OSHA violations after worker’s death

By
-
JOHN OLIVEIRA & Sons Stamp Concrete, Inc. pleaded guilty in federal court Feb. 4 to charges of willfully violating Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards in relation to the death of a worker.

FREETOWN – A Middleboro Road company faces more than $200,000 in fines for violating safety protocols after an incident that resulted in a worker’s death three years ago, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported. John Oliveira & Sons Stamp Concrete, Inc. pleaded guilty in federal court Feb. 4 to charges of willfully violating Occupational Safety and Health

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

When Your Period Is Disrupting Your Life, It’s Time to Talk About It

For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR