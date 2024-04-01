Gaming officials question Bally’s commitment to sports betting in Mass.

Updated at 2:41 p.m.

By
-
BALLY'S CORP. has held a license to operate its 'Bally Bet' mobile sportsbook app in Massachusetts Since January 2023. Massachusetts Gaming Commission is now publicly pushing for answers on its delay, wondering whether it may be connected to Bally’s recent launch of iGaming in Rhode Island or the company’s operations in the Ocean State generally. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO / WAYNE PERRY

PROVIDENCE – As competition heats up among states for a slice of the sports betting pie, the performance of one of Rhode Island’s central partners in the enterprise, Bally’s Corp., is tethered to the state’s revenue prospects.  But Rhode Island is far from the only interest for the Providence-based global casino company. In addition to

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display