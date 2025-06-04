Gamm Theatre’s annual gala raises $283K

WARWICK – The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre’s annual gala held on May 8 brought in approximately $283,000 to support the nonprofit theater’s operations.

The festivities were held at the Graduate by Hilton Providence in Providence, and featured musical performances and awards, while honoring two local individuals.

Greenwood Credit Union CEO and President Frederick Reinhardt was given the Gamm Theatre’s David Wax Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Arts, recognizing him and Greenwood’s philanthropic support and fiscal guidance since the theater’s move to Warwick in 2018, the theater said.

The Gamm Theatre also paid tribute to Tony Award-winning actor and Rhode Island native Andrew Burnap and his ongoing achievements in Hollywood and on Broadway, the theater said.

“Without our supporters in the room, as well as across the state and region, this theater simply would not exist,” Gamm Theatre Executive Director Jason Cabral said in a statement. “We were so proud to honor Fred and his Greenwood team, and also Andrew, who took the night off Broadway to be with us and lift The Gamm up on what was a grand night indeed.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors.