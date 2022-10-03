Gas prices drop again in R.I., Mass.

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dropped to $3.32 per gallon, 11 cents less than last week and 47 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Monday’s price is 51 cents lower than a month ago but still 24 cents higher year over year.

“The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices here in the East still falling, prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “At least six California refineries are undergoing maintenance, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies. Reports have emerged that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC and its allies – including Russia – known as OPEC+ intend to announce collective oil production cuts at their next meeting on Oct. 5 in Vienna. If OPEC+ reduces production, crude prices could rise this week.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.94 per gallon on Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.25 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $4.74 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas fell 8 cents from a week ago to $3.49 per gallon. One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $3.10 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.06 per gallon on Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.36 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $4.88 per gallon.