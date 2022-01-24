Gas prices in R.I. fall 1 cent; unchanged in Mass.

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dropped 1 cent from last week, to $3.34 per gallon, 1 cent higher than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

Despite typical low seasonal demand for gasoline, pump prices are rising nationally. The culprit, according to AAA, is the rising price for oil, which is now about $85 per barrel, nearly $20 more than in November due to a continued tight supply.

“As long as the price for oil remains elevated, consumers will be feeling it at the pump,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $2.36 per gallon.

• Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.69 per gallon Monday.

• Premium gas averaged $3.94 per gallon.

• Diesel fuel averaged $3.64 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas stayed the same at $3.36 per gallon, 3 cents higher than the national average.

• Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.66 per gallon Monday.

• Premium gas averaged $3.89 per gallon.

• Diesel fuel averaged $3.64 per gallon.