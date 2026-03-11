Gas prices still on the rise, up 11 cents a gallon in R.I. this week

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced mid-April

PROVIDENCE – Gasoline prices continue to climb in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island rose 39 cents from last week’s price to $3.43 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Wednesday. That price is 14 cents lower than the national average and 51 cents higher than it

The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island rose 39 cents from last week’s price to $3.43 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Wednesday. That price is 14 cents lower than the national average and 51 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Across the U.S., drivers were paying an average of $3.57 for a gallon of regular gasoline Wednesday, compared with $3.08 before the war started, according to the AAA. Prices have increased about 20% since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran.

The war in Iran has halted oil tankers, made targets of refineries and spooked investors worried about the cascading impact of spiking energy prices.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, rose 3% to $90.38 Wednesday. A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude gained 3.7% to $86.53 after briefly dropping toward $82.

Gasoline, diesel and jet fuel are made from crude oil. As the cost of crude climbs, so do the prices of those widely used products, which keep equipment, cars, buses, delivery trucks and airplanes running.

The International Energy Agency agreed Wednesday to release the largest volume of emergency oil reserves in its history.

The Paris-based organization said it will make 400 million barrels of oil available from its members’ emergency reserves. That’s more than twice the 182.7 million barrels released in 2022 by the IEA’s 32 member countries in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

These countries currently hold over 1.2 billion barrels of public emergency oil stocks, and 600 million barrels of industry stocks under government obligation.

Germany, Austria and Japan said earlier Wednesday that they would release parts of

their oil reserves

following the IEA’s request to mitigate energy price spikes due to

the Iran war

.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $4.11 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.53 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.93 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded also is up 40 cents at $3.44 per gallon. That price is 13 cents less than the national average and 46 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $4 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.37 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.87 per gallon

.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.