General Assembly approves bill tightening rules on solar companies

By
-
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY has approved legislation adding new regulations for solar industry operators.. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

PROVIDENCE – In response to an increase in customer complaints to state regulators about solar retailers using aggressive sales tactics and providing misleading information about tax benefits, financing, and installation requirements, lawmakers on Tuesday approved a bill adding new regulations for solar industry operators.  The new law takes effect on March 1, 2025. Sponsored by

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display