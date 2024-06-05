General Assembly approves bill tightening rules on solar companies

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced June 10th.

PROVIDENCE – In response to an increase in customer complaints to state regulators about solar retailers using aggressive sales tactics and providing misleading information about tax benefits, financing, and installation requirements, lawmakers on Tuesday approved a bill adding new regulations for solar industry operators. The new law takes effect on March 1, 2025. Sponsored by

Sponsored by House Deputy Majority Whip Mia Ackerman and Sen. Jacob Bissaillon, D-Providence, the "R esidential Solar Energy Disclosure and Homeowners Bill of Rights Act" requires home solar power system retailers to register their businesses and provide a list of employees making solicitations in the state, conduct criminal record background checks for all “principal officers” and sales representatives, and follow municipal restrictions on door-to-door sales and federal telemarketing rules.

In the absence of any local ordinance, solicitations will be limited to between 10 a.m and 8 p.m. "unless the customer schedules an earlier or later appointment." Materials must be offered in both English and Spanish.

The R.I. Department of Business Regulation will now have authority to investigate consumer complaints and levy fines, revoke licenses and issue cease and desist orders, with violations subject to fines of up to $5,000 per incident.

Contracts must also include a written notice allowing cancellation within seven days of signature.

A supporter of solar energy, Ackerman in a statement said, “the recent explosion of door-to-door solar panel sales have created a customer protection issue that the legislature must address,” and called the legislation a set of “common-sense safeguards for consumers [to] enable a trustworthy solar industry to flourish in our state.”

Bissaillon said the bill seeks to respond to “a few bad actors” whose actions may “slow down solar adoption.”

“This legislation will provide Rhode Islanders confidence in the deal they are being offered and ensure that only those who are being honest with consumers can get a foothold in Rhode Island’s solar industry,” he said.

The legislation has support from the Division of Public Utilities and Carriers, the Office of Energy Resources DBR and R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, who said his office has seen an upswing in “deceptive solar sales practices” reported to its consumer protections division, which more than doubled between 2022 and 2023.

Neronha issued a statement that read in part that consumer investments in renewable energy should not end up “lining the pockets of unscrupulous brokers.”

“When fully implemented through DBR regulations, this legislation will allow Rhode Islanders to confidently purchase solar equipment while supporting our state’s climate goals,” he said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.

