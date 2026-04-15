General Assembly, business leaders spar over millionaires tax at Chamber luncheon

Updated at 5:30 p.m. on April 15, 2026

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THE GREATER PROVIDENCE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE on Wednesday held its 2026 legislative luncheon at the R.I. Convention Center. From left is House Minority Leader Michael Chippendale; House Majority Leader Christopher R. Blazejewski: House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi; Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce President Laurie White; Senate President Valarie J. Lawson; Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz and Senate Majority Whip David P. Tikoian./ PBN PHOTO/CHRIS ALLEN

PROVIDENCE – General Assembly leaders showcased stark policy differences over state government operations and the taxes that fund them during the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce’s 2026 Legislative Luncheon Wednesday at the R.I. Convention Center. During a panel discussion, moderator and Chamber President Laurie White began with what became the centerpiece of the debate, the so-called “millionaires tax,”

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