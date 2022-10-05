Get Started Rhode Island competition announces six finalists

PROVIDENCE – Six startups have been selected to compete for the top honor in Cox Business’ 10th annual Get Started Rhode Island competition.

The six finalists are:

AtomICs (Providence): A research team creating a new, molecule-based data storage system.

(Providence): A research team creating a new, molecule-based data storage system. FierceMODA (Pawtucket): A web application using body scan technology to help shoppers find the best-fitting clothes for their body type before making a purchase.

(Pawtucket): A web application using body scan technology to help shoppers find the best-fitting clothes for their body type before making a purchase. GAB-on! (Barrington): Technology that helps to foster family conversations about a child’s school day in order to improve academic results, foster advocacy skills and build engagement.

(Barrington): Technology that helps to foster family conversations about a child’s school day in order to improve academic results, foster advocacy skills and build engagement. Project Pasta LLC (Warren): A food startup making plant-based, shelf-stable and fast-cooking pastas that are also allergen-free and vegan friendly.

(Warren): A food startup making plant-based, shelf-stable and fast-cooking pastas that are also allergen-free and vegan friendly. Q2Behave LLC (Providence): A wearable device that helps children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder manage their symptoms through positive reinforcement.

(Providence): A wearable device that helps children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder manage their symptoms through positive reinforcement. Storytime Online Inc. (Providence): A subscription service providing a network of interactive children’s books in a range of different languages and translations.

The six finalists will pitch their ventures before a panel of industry experts at the WaterFire Arts Center on Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. as part of Rhode Island Startup Week.

The winning venture will receive a $50,000 technology package from Cox Business, including a $25,000 cash prize.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, Cox Business Northeast Vice President Eddie Jenkins said the company is “thrilled to not only see the return of the 10th annual Get Started Rhode Island competition, but also to return to a live, in-person format.

“This year’s class represents the next generation of entrepreneurial spirt in the Ocean State, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements and contributions to our innovation ecosystem,” he continued.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.