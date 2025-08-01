GRAES offers a simplified skin care routine

For years, Rebecca Martin struggled with a genetic predisposition to acne, eczema and sensitive skin. “It affected my confidence, and I ended up in this hyper-consumer doom loop, heading out to Sephora with every paycheck,” Martin said. Martin eventually found a routine that kept her acne at bay, but it came with a new set of problems. “I got my skin under control, but then my bathroom was very much out of control,” she said. “I had a lot of products, and I decided it was too overwhelming.” So, Martin, who has a biology degree, decided to find a better solution. Earlier this year, she launched her own skincare brand, GRAES, an acronym for “Generally Recognized as Effective and Safe.” To develop her first product, Martin compiled a list of 350 ingredients known to irritate sensitive skin. Using this research, she developed an 8-in-1 cream, Night C.A.P., designed to ease the hassle of skincare. She also uses glass bottles and recycled materials for packaging. Eventually, she plans to release a morning cream, toner and cleanser to support a comprehensive but minimalist routine. Martin currently sells the product direct to the consumer online at graes.co, with retail and wellness company partnerships set to launch later this year.