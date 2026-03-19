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PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island small businesses now have a new tool to cut energy costs. On Thursday, R.I. Commerce Corp. and R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor unveiled the Small Business Energy Efficiency Program, a statewide grant initiative that reimburses eligible businesses up to $20,000 for efficiency improvements identified through an energy assessment or audit.

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PROVIDENCERhode Island small businesses now have a new tool to cut energy costs.

On Thursday, R.I. Commerce Corp. and R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor unveiled the Small Business Energy Efficiency Program, a statewide grant initiative that reimburses eligible businesses up to $20,000 for efficiency improvements identified through an energy assessment or audit.

The program is a partnership between R.I. Commerce, Rhode Island Energy, RISE Engineering, and the state’s Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council.

Pryor said the initiative will help eligible small businesses cut energy use and, in turn, lower operating costs.

“These modest investments by Commerce will deliver meaningful savings for our businesses," he said. "We thank our partners for their commitment and collaboration.”

The program, administered by R.I. Commerce, provides cost-sharing support based on business size, it said.

Companies with less than $2 million in annual revenue can receive reimbursements covering up to 80% of eligible project costs, while those earning between $2 million and $5 million can receive up to 70%.

“By empowering businesses to invest in energy efficiency improvements, we are not only reducing costs today but also building a more affordable, resilient, and sustainable future for all Rhode Islanders,” said Terry Gray, RIEC4 chair and director of the R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

David Moreira, director of programs and connections at Rhode Island Energy, emphasized that collaboration is key to delivering results.

“Our partnership demonstrates how collaboration can drive meaningful savings for participants and ratepayers, while supporting the long-term strength of Rhode Island businesses,” Moreira said.

Meanwhile, RISE Engineering, the program’s implementation partner, will work directly with businesses to conduct energy assessments and guide cost-effective upgrades that reduce operating costs and improve building performance, said Jon Colando, RISE’s manager of small-business services.

The program covers a wide range of projects, including LED lighting upgrades; programmable thermostats; insulation and air-sealing; heating, ventilation and air conditioning controls; heat pumps; and water-saving devices.

However, solar panels are not eligible, per the application. Businesses interested in solar installations can find information through the state’s Renewable Energy Fund.

Applications and a full list of eligible projects are available online.