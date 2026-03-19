Grant program launched to help R.I. small businesses cut energy costs

By
-
R.I. COMMERCE announced a grant program to reimburse small businesses up to $20,000 for energy efficiency upgrades, it said on Thursday.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island small businesses now have a new tool to cut energy costs. On Thursday, R.I. Commerce Corp. and R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor unveiled  the Small Business Energy Efficiency Program, a statewide grant initiative that reimburses eligible businesses up to $20,000 for efficiency improvements identified through an energy assessment or audit.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Long-Term Energy Partnership Powers Success at Quonset Business Park

Quonset Business Park, located in North Kingstown, has long been a major driver of Rhode…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR