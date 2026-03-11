Greater Providence YMCA announces new executive leadership

PROVIDENCE – The Greater Providence YMCA recently announced two leadership appointments – Kristen Carlson as executive director of Newman YMCA and Anthony Gibney as district executive director.

Carlson returns to the Greater Providence YMCA after previously serving at the Kent County YMCA and brings more than 15 years of YMCA leadership experience. Most recently, she served as regional executive director with the YMCA of Pawtucket, where she helped lead a $5 million, 30-year co-location partnership with Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy, creating a second high school campus at the Pawtucket Family Branch. She is known for building high-performing teams and strengthening community partnerships.

As district executive director, Gibney will be overseeing both the Cranston YMCA and the East Side/Mt. Hope YMCA.

In Cranston, Gibney has expanded community partnerships, increased membership and helped bring new programs and services to the branch, including youth enrichment efforts in partnership with the Cranston School Department, the city of Cranston and supported through the Learn365RI initiative.

At the East Side/Mt. Hope YMCA, he will lead a branch undergoing meaningful capital investment, including a new, more accessible parking lot and entrance, as well as a modern, more welcoming lobby.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.