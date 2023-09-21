Growth, innovation honored at PBN’s Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards ceremony

PROVIDENCE – A consulting firm, a renewable energy company, a bed and bath linens manufacturer and a hospitality company were recognized Wednesday as the top earners in Providence Business News 2023 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program.

About 255 people attended Wednesday’s ceremony held at the Graduate Providence. The 2023 program honored 27 total companies and organizations based on their revenue growth in 2022 compared to 2020, and for their innovative products and initiatives to potentially help their industries for the future.

Cranston-based consulting firm Systems Change Strategies LLC had the highest growth in the $250,000 to $5 million category at 287.2%. Renewable energy developer E2SOL LLC saw its revenue in 2022 increase by 1,288.9% compared to 2020 in the $5 million to $25 million category. Fall River-based manufacturer John Matouk & Co.’s had the top revenue growth in the $25 million to $75 million category at 51.9%. Lafrance Hospitality in Westport had the best revenue growth in the $75 million and above category at 111.9%.

Each company and organization will be profiled in a special section that will be published Sept. 29 as part of PBN’s Sept. 29-Oct. 12 print and digital editions.

The 2023 Fastest Growing Companies, listed in order of revenue growth percentage in groups based on 2022 revenue, are:

$250,000 to $5 million

Systems Change Strategies LLC

Allegra Marketing – Print – Mail

Keane’s Wood Fired Catering

Integrated Media Group

Luminous Creative Agency

$5 million to $25 million

E2SOL LLC

Feast & Fettle Inc.

Infused Innovations

Spyglass MTG LLC

Gurnet Consulting LLC

$25 million to $75 million

John Matouk & Co.

Stanley Tree Service

Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.

Wright-Pierce

Centreville Bank

$75 million and above

Lafrance Hospitality

Blount Fine Foods Corp.

SEACORP LLC

Altus Dental Insurance Co.

Navigant Credit Union

The 2023 Innovation winners, listed alphabetically by category, are:

Architecture, Construction & Engineering: Skanska USA Inc.

Skanska USA Inc. Biotechnology and Life Sciences: Moss Pure

Moss Pure Government: R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority

R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority Health & Wellness: Kent Hospital at Home

Kent Hospital at Home Nonprofit/Social Services: AccessPoint RI

AccessPoint RI Professional Services: Greenwich Bay Brokers

Greenwich Bay Brokers Technology: Attender Inc.

CBIZ & MHM, Cox Business and Gallo|Thomas Insurance were the partner sponsors for the 2023 PBN Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies Awards program. R1 Indoor Karting Inc. was a partner and gift sponsor.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.