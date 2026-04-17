Gubernatorial candidate Helena B. Foulkes and Gov. Daniel J. McKee have agreed to at least three debates before their Sept. 8 Democratic primary rematch. Will their performance sway your vote?

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and gubernatorial candidate Helena B. Foulkes both say they are eager to debate each other ahead of their Sept. 8 Democratic primary rematch.

Foulkes on April 15 challenged McKee to at least three debates and McKee’s campaign quickly agreed, though the debate schedule is still being worked out.

But will the results matter?

In 2022 McKee defeated Foulkes, a former CVS executive, by roughly 3,000 votes. He went on to beat Republican Ashley Kalus by 19 percentage points.

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The most recent Ocean State poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire of 703 Rhode Island residents from Feb. 12-16 gave Foulkes a 16-point lead over McKee.

It is unclear whether restaurant owner Gregory Stevens, the only other candidate registered as a Democrat, will be part of the debates.