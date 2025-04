Hack named Preserve R.I.’s new executive director

PROVIDENCE – A former historic preservation specialist for the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency will now lead Preserve Rhode Island. The historic places advocacy nonprofit announced Monday that Sheryl Hack has been named Preserve Rhode Island’s new executive director. Hack succeeds Valerie Talmage, who retired back in April after leading the organization for 18 years. “Preservation is the ultimate recycling. It is also a vital tool for helping to address real issues in real people’s lives, including affordable housing and the impacts of climate change,” Hack said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Rhode Islanders in utilizing historic assets to solve present day problems.” Preserve Rhode Island says Hack was also previously executive director of Connecticut Landmarks and held multiple roles at Canterbury Shaker Village along with her past work at FEMA. Preserve Rhode Island board Co-Chairperson Chris Ponder said in a statement that Hack was selected to lead the organization based on her deep understanding of policy, advocacy and community engagement. James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette