Hack named Preserve R.I.’s new executive director

By
-
SHERYL HACK has been named Preserve Rhode Island's new executive director. / COURTESY PRESERVE RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE – A former historic preservation specialist for the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency will now lead Preserve Rhode Island. The historic places advocacy nonprofit announced Monday that Sheryl Hack has been named Preserve Rhode Island’s new executive director. Hack succeeds Valerie Talmage, who retired back in April after leading the organization for 18 years.

