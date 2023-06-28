Hallidri named first CEO of law firm DarrowEverett LLP

PROVIDENCE – Pia Hallidri, who has more than two decades of C-suite experience, has been named the first-ever CEO of DarrowEverett LLP, the firm announced Wednesday.

“We say all the time that we’re a business that happens to be a law firm, and taking this step is further affirmation of practicing what we preach,” said Jon Restivo, DarrowEverett chief administrative officer and partner. “Pia already knows our work intimately having spent years in the trenches while we worked through the challenges that came along with COVID and the firm’s rapid growth, among others. Having her acumen, abilities and passion dedicated to DE full-time is a huge win for our team.”

Hallidri’s LinkedIn profile says she’s based in Providence. She had previously worked for Barba & Associates LLC, doing business as Barba CFO, in Warwick for 11 years.

Hallidri has been a consultant to DarrowEverett for the past four years. Her C-suite experience includes overseeing data, finance and operations for a variety of businesses.

“I know this can continue to be an amazing growth story,” Hallidri said. “I’m excited to be an instrumental player in that with a terrific leadership team and administrative staff.”

DarrowEverett is a full-service business law firm with offices in Providence; Boston; Fall River; New York City; Nashville, Tenn.; Charlotte, N.C.; Charleston, S.C.; and Miami. Its downtown Providence office is located in the Turks Head Building.

According to the PBN 2023 Book of Lists, DarrowEverett has 25 lawyers in the Providence office, giving it the seventh largest presence in Rhode Island among law firms.

DarrowEverett’s core practice groups include corporate and business transactions, commercial real estate and litigation. Over the past two years, the firm has added offices in Charleston, S.C., and Nashville, Tenn., and is eyeing further expansion in key markets throughout the country.

On May 11, DarrowEverett acquired the team of Massachusetts-based Rampart Law Group to build its offerings in renewable energy, private wealth services and tax matters.