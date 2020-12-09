Hanno to step down as Wheaton College president in 2021

NORTON – There will be a change in leadership at Wheaton College as Dennis M. Hanno will leave his position as the college’s president late in the 2021 calendar year, or sooner if a successor is named and plans for a transition are in place.

Hanno made his announcement Wednesday that he informed Wheaton’s board of trustees his decision to leave next year after seven years at the helm of the college. Hanno, in his message to the campus community, plans to spend more time with family and to continue pursuing his passion “for the transformative power of education, especially for those who have traditionally been underserved.”

“I have been truly honored to lead this special place for the past several years, but I am even more grateful for the many friendships and connections I have formed here,” Hanno said. “I hope that I will be able to connect with you personally in the coming weeks and months to express my sincere thanks to you.”

Janet Lebovitz, Wheaton’s board chairperson, said in her message Wednesday that Hanno embodied the college’s commitment to its students that led to institutional change. Among Hanno’s achievements, Lebovitz said, were enrollment growth, new residential and dining experiences at Wheaton, surpassing fundraising goals, and establishing new structures on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“I offer profound thanks to Dennis for all he has done and is doing every day to make Wheaton College a stronger, more inclusive and more vibrant home for our extraordinary students, faculty and staff,” Lebobitz said.

Lebovitz also said plans for searching for Hanno’s replacement have begun and she will also find a search firm partner to help in seeking a new president at Wheaton. Regular updates on the search will be made early in 2021, Lebovitz said.

