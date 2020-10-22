Hardy named head of Orsted Offshore North America

BOSTON – David Hardy is the new CEO for Orsted Offshore North America, the company announced on Thursday.

Hardy most recently served as the chief operating officer and president of Orsted Offshore North America. He will now oversee all North American offshore wind activities, including development and operations. He immediately succeeds Thomas Brostrom in the role of CEO. Orsted noted that Brostom will be relocating to Europe for a renewable energy leadership role with a global energy company in the coming months.

“I thank Thomas for all of his efforts and accomplishments, and we look forward to building upon his success,” said Martin Neubert, global executive vice president and CEO of Orsted Offshore Wind. “David’s strong commercial experience and deep knowledge of the wind- power industry will be a huge asset for Orsted, and for an industry that is poised to become a dominant source of energy for millions of Americans. His leadership comes at a time when the U.S. is looking to renewable energy to help drive job creation, economic growth and solutions to minimize the impacts of climate change.”

Hardy will be based out of Orsted’s Boston office.

