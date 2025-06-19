Harry Payne Whitney Carriage House in Newport sells for $2.6M

NEWPORT – The Harry Payne Whitney Carriage House, a 9,000-square-foot, Tudor-style carriage house built in 1897, recently sold for $2.6 million, according to public records.

The 173-175 Coggeshall Ave. home contains eight bedrooms and four full bathrooms, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The rundown home was described as a “blank canvas awaiting the vision of a discerning buyer” in a Zillow listing for the property. The seller was represented by Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, while the buyer was represented by Compass Inc.

The home was designed by a renowned New York City architect named George A. Freeman, and it was built for the influential businessman, philanthropist and equestrian Harry Payne Whitney, according to the listing.

The two-story home features three fireplaces, according to city property records. The property includes a driveway that leads into a large courtyard, with the home wrapped around it in the shape of an upside-down letter “U.”

The property overlooks Almy Pond, and it sits outside an area zoned as a historic district by the city, according to the listing.

The home was most recently valued by Newport assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.65 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.68 acres of land alone were valued to be worth $1.09 million.

The seller was represented by Sara Hayes and Michelle Drum, of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer was represented by the Newport Living Group, of Compass.

According to the executrix’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Mercedes Mulligan, of Boston, as executrix of the last will and testament of Joseph Gallagher.

The property was purchased by Fleury Properties LLC, a limited liability company based in Tiverton, operated by Luke Fleury. The company builds, renovates, refurbishes and sells homes, according to corporate records filed with the Division of Business Services at the R.I. Office of the Secretary of State.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.