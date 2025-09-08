Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

Hasbro moving its headquarters to Boston, transition to be completed in 2026

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc.'s headquarters is leaving the Ocean State, along with hundreds of jobs.

The toy company on Monday officially announced it plans to move its headquarters from Pawtucket to the Seaport District in Boston at 400 Summer St., ending speculation that has been ongoing since last fall.

“This new location will be the primary headquarters for Hasbro’s toys, board games, and licensing businesses, and a majority of its corporate services,” the company said in its announcement. “This strategic move positions the company to accelerate innovation, attract top talent, and drive long-term growth in line with Hasbro’s Playing to Win strategy which emphasizes play-driven engagement and collaboration with partners.”

The company delayed its decision to move until this summer, following media reports last fall.

The new space in Boston will house at least 700 full-time Hasbro employees. The company expects the transition from Rhode Island to Boston by the end of 2026.

"We are thrilled that Hasbro has chosen Massachusetts as the home of its new headquarters, and we're ready to support the hundreds of jobs they will create here," said Mass. Gov, Maura Healey. "We're proud to welcome this iconic company to Team Massachusetts

where we are number one for education, health care and innovation. I’m grateful for the leadership of Chris Cocks and his team at Hasbro, and for the hard work of my economic development team that helped make this possible.”

Mayor Michelle Wu said, “The creativity and wonder at the heart of Hasbro’s work are also at the heart of our mission to make Boston a home for everyone

the safest major city in the country and the best place to raise a family, with opportunities for all to Connect 4 and Play-Doh. We look forward to supporting Hasbro’s transition to Boston and partnership with the city.”

In April, Gov. Daniel J. McKee warned Hasbro Inc. that time is running out if the toy company seeks any public subsidies to remain in Rhode Island.

In the letter dated April 11, Senior Deputy Chief of Staff Antonio Afonso Jr. told

Tarrant Sibley

, Hasbro’s chief legal officer, that while the state “remains extremely interested” in having Hasbro remain headquartered in Rhode Island, state lawmakers would need a decision soon in order to take action on a proposed subsidy package, according to the report.

Pawtucket made a bid to Hasbro to take over a 20-acre parcel that includes the former Apex building, which Mayor Donald Grebien called a “bold and comprehensive” proposal to relocate to a site with direct pedestrian access to the new Centerville Bank Stadium entertainment district.

The company, which manufactures most of its products in Asia, has said publicly that President Donald J. Trump’s 10% tariffs on China could become a risk to its portfolio.

In November, the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission offered a key 1-acre plot on the west side of the Providence River to Hasbro for $1 to persuade the company from relocating to Massachusetts.

On June 18, Hasbro announced it is laying off 3% of its global workforce due to tariffs. Hasbro spokesperson Abby Hodes told Providence Business News then that the company was cutting less than 30 jobs in New England. The Wall Street Journal reported 3% of Hasbro’s workforce would be 150 employees based on the company’s 2024 annual report.

Hasbro Inc. on July 23 reported a second-quarter loss of $855.8 million despite stronger-than-expected sales fueled by Magic: The Gathering, after posting a $138.5 million profit in the same period a year earlier.

The toy and gaming giant said it had a loss of $6.10 per diluted share compared to a profit of 99 cents per diluted share the year prior.