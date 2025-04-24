Hasbro reports 69% profit surge in Q1, extends Disney partnership

Application deadline: May 7th. Extensions granted upon written request to events@pbn.com

Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. on Thursday reported a profit of $98.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with a net income of $58.2 million a year ago. The toymaker’s stock jumped more than 15% in late morning trading, to $61, on the Nasdaq composite. On a per-share basis, the company said it earned

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. on Thursday reported a profit of $98.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with a net income of $58.2 million a year ago.

On a per-share basis, the company said it earned a profit of 70 cents per diluted share compared to 40 cents per diluted share last year.

The company said tariffs had n

o material impact on first quarter results due to timing of implementation.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

Company revenue totaled $887.1 million, an increase of 17% year over year. The company said the increase was driven

by 46% growth in the Wizards and Digital Gaming segment. Consumer Products declined 4%, outperforming expectations.

“Hasbro’s ‘Playing to Win’ strategy is delivering in a challenging environment. We’re outperforming today and building for tomorrow through disciplined execution," said Chris Cocks, Hasbro CEO.

Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming segment posted revenue of $462.1 million, an increase of 46% year over year,

behind strong growth in Magic: The Gathering, ongoing momentum in digital and licensed gaming and Dungeons & Dragons.

The company’s consumer products division, which includes including products for Star Wars, Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel Studios content, logged revenue of $398.3 million in the quarter, a decrease of 3.5% year over year, driven by strong licensing performance.

On Wednesday Hasbro announced a

multiyear extension to its strategic merchandising relationship with Disney Consumer Products to continue creating innovative toys and games for premier brands, “Star Wars” and Marvel. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"It’s an honor to be able to deepen our relationship with Disney Consumer Products to create even more magical play experiences for consumers across the globe," said Tim Kilpin, Hasbro's president of toys, board games, licensing and entertainment. “'

and Marvel provide an extensive array of captivating content that gives us an unlimited trove of fresh ideas to create from.”

Revenue in the entertainment segment declined 5% year over year to $26.7 million.

The toymaker's stock jumped more than 15% in late morning trading, to $61, on the Nasdaq composite.Star Wars'