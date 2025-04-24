Hasbro reports 69% profit surge in Q1, extends Disney partnership

By
-
HASBRO INC. on Thursday reported a profit of $98.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared with a net income of $58.2 million a year ago. ./ COURTESY HASBRO INC.

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. on Thursday reported a profit of $98.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with a net income of $58.2 million a year ago.  The toymaker’s stock jumped more than 15% in late morning trading, to $61, on the Nasdaq composite. On a per-share basis, the company said it earned

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island small business sees significant annual energy savings

The Rhode Island Energy Small Business Program offers significant incentives to property owners for comprehensive…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display