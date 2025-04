Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

EAST PROVIDENCE – HealthSource RI, the state’s health insurance marketplace, reported its highest-ever open enrollment total Wednesday of 42,695. This year 8,557 residents enrolled in qualified health plans available through the state marketplace. The remaining individuals, or 73% of last year’s customers, renewed their coverage during the same period, which started Nov 1. This year’s

EAST PROVIDENCE – HealthSource RI, the state’s health insurance marketplace, reported its highest-ever open enrollment total Wednesday of 42,695.

This year 8,557 residents enrolled in

qualified health plans available through the state marketplace. The remaining individuals, or 73% of last year’s customers, renewed their coverage during the same period, which started Nov 1.

This year’s open enrollment period was extended a month after the December cybersecurity incident affecting RIBridges, the information system managed by Deloitte for the state and serving HSRI and numerous other state programs.

“HealthSource RI supports Rhode Islanders in a variety of situations who find themselves in need of health coverage,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “The value of having a state-based marketplace is clear, as tens of thousands find their way to HSRI each year, making Rhode Island a national leader in this work.”

The surge in numbers, HealthSource RI said, follows national trends as in mid-January the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported national enrollment of approximately 24 million, up from 20 million at the same time in 2024. This year's total topped the previous record set last year of 34,456.

“Our purpose at HealthSource RI is to help Rhode Islanders get and stay connected with quality, affordable health coverage,” said HSRI Director Lindsay Lang. “We’re thrilled that once again this year, we’re growing, and we hope that Rhode Islanders continue to think of us when looking for health coverage options to protect themselves and their families – not only their health but their financial security.”