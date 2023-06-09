Her kid-focused studio is capturing the market

PICTURE ­PERFECT: Brandi Morgan Raupp, right, owner of East Coast Capture LLC, and her crew set up a photo shoot at a preschool in Cranston. From left are photographers Kayla Oliveira and Olivia Lace.  PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO
Remember school photo day? The cookie-cutter headshots, the weird lighting, each kid’s chin tilted in the exact same direction, all of which led to that universal question: “Why are class photos so … awkward?” Brandi Morgan Raupp remembers, and it helped inspire her to go the opposite direction when she launched her commercial photography business…

