Historic College Hill home sells for $1.9M

PROVIDENCE – A single-family home on Brown Street in Providence’s College Hill neighborhood recently sold for $1.9 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.
The Colonial-style home at 140 Brown St., originally built in 1890, contains 3,699 square feet of living space with five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. Situated on a corner lot in the College Hill Historic District, the residence spans three levels and blends historic architectural features with modern updates, the real estate firm said.
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The home includes a renovated kitchen and a primary suite with a spa-style bathroom. Other features include hardwood, marble and ceramic tile flooring, two fireplaces, central and ductless air conditioning, a detached two-car garage and an unfinished basement with storage and recreation space, according to Mott & Chace.
The property is located within walking distance of downtown Providence, Wayland Square and Thayer Street, the brokerage said.
According to the Providence property assessor’s database, the home was most recently assessed to be worth $1.36 million for the 2025 tax year, including $482,400 for the land, $872,600 for the building and $9,400 for outbuildings.
Michael J. Sweeney, founder of the Sweeney Advisory Group at Mott & Chace, represented the sellers in the transaction. The buyers were represented by Tammy Bass, of Serhant Real Estate Inc.
According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by Adam Barrick and Alexis Barrick, of Providence, and purchased by Judson Dacher-Shapiro and Alexandra Berenis, of Jamestown.
Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.