Historic College Hill home sells for $1.9M

PROVIDENCE – A single-family home on Brown Street in Providence’s College Hill neighborhood recently sold for $1.9 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Colonial-style home at 140 Brown St., originally built in 1890, contains 3,699 square feet of living space with five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. Situated on a corner lot in the College Hill Historic District, the residence spans three levels and blends historic architectural features with modern updates, the real estate firm said.

The home includes a renovated kitchen and a primary suite with a spa-style bathroom. Other features include hardwood, marble and ceramic tile flooring, two fireplaces, central and ductless air conditioning, a detached two-car garage and an unfinished basement with storage and recreation space, according to Mott & Chace.

The property is located within walking distance of downtown Providence, Wayland Square and Thayer Street, the brokerage said.

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According to the Providence property assessor’s database, the home was most recently assessed to be worth $1.36 million for the 2025 tax year, including $482,400 for the land, $872,600 for the building and $9,400 for outbuildings.

Michael J. Sweeney, founder of the Sweeney Advisory Group at Mott & Chace, represented the sellers in the transaction. The buyers were represented by Tammy Bass, of Serhant Real Estate Inc.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by Adam Barrick and Alexis Barrick, of Providence, and purchased by Judson Dacher-Shapiro and Alexandra Berenis, of Jamestown.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.