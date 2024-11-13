Holder selected as next mayor of Newport

By
-
THE NEWPORT CITY COUNCIL-elect on Tuesday unofficially selected Charlie Holder Jr. to serve as mayor for the 2024-2026 term. The official vote is scheduled for Dec. 3 at CCRI-Newport./COURTESY VOTECHARLIEHOLDER.COM

NEWPORT – The city-by-the-sea will have a new mayor. Charlie Holder Jr. will replace current Mayor Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong for the upcoming 2024-2026 term after a unanimous, though informal, vote held Tuesday at Innovate Newport. The council-elect has scheduled an official vote for Dec.1 at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Newport campus.  The charter

