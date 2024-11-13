Holder selected as next mayor of Newport

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

NEWPORT – The city-by-the-sea will have a new mayor. Charlie Holder Jr. will replace current Mayor Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong for the upcoming 2024-2026 term after a unanimous, though informal, vote held Tuesday at Innovate Newport. The council-elect has scheduled an official vote for Dec.1 at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Newport campus. The charter

The charter stipulates one of the at-large council members are elected by the council to serve as both mayor and chairman, while the city manager is tasked with daily operations at City Hall.

However, previous councils have chosen to give the mayoral title – which is typically a ceremonial role but with the responsibility of signing city contracts – to the top vote-getter in the previous election.

First elected in 2020 to represent the city’s Second Ward, Holder ran an at-large campaign in 2024 and garnered 4,729 votes

, the most of any candidate. A lifelong Newport resident, he has worked in executive and management roles in the restaurant and hospitality industry for more than three decades and is currently the director of operations at the Gardiner House Inn.

Khamsyvoravong, who made the motion Tuesday to nominate Holder as his replacement, won the most votes when first elected in 2020 but finished third on Nov. 6 with 4,412 votes.

In a statement Khamsyvoravong said he "went beyond the floor of the ceremonial job description" and "used it as a platform to make big changes to help Newporters," calling Holder “a good friend and colleague."

