Holiday Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center enters contract with N.J. consulting service

LINCOLN – Holiday Operator LLC, the parent company of Holiday Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Lincoln, has applied to add a New Jersey administrative service with a Rhode Island presence as a consultant.

If approved, Holiday Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center will enter a formal consulting contract with Marquis Health Consulting Services, which serves seven other nursing home facilities in Rhode Island and one in Bristol County, Mass.

The company plans to finalize this partnership in the first half of 2026 and is planning “significant improvements” to the center, said David A. Ball, a spokesperson for Holiday Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Marquis currently provides consulting services to Morgan Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Johnston; Riverview Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Coventry; Westerly Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Westerly; Heritage Hills Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Smithfield; Lincolnwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in North Providence; Bayview Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in North Kingstown; Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Providence; and Mill Brook Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Fall River, according to the company’s website.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.