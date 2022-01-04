Home Loan Investment Bank to open Providence branch

PROVIDENCE – A Warwick bank that specializes in home and auto loans is branching out into Providence, according to filings with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Home Loan Investment Bank FSB filed an application on Dec. 23 to open a branch at 187 Wickenden St. in Providence, according to OCC filings.

The branch would be the Warwick bank’s first in Providence, according to a list of locations on its website.

The bank did not return inquiries for comment, including about when the branch would open.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.