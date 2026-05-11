HopeHealth, URI College of Nursing partner on new hospice training program

PROVIDENCE – A partnership between the University of Rhode Island College of Nursing and HopeHealth will provide students with new clinical, training, research and professional opportunities in hospice and palliative care.

Under the formal academic-practice program, announced on May 7, HopeHealth will host clinical rotations and advanced practice experiences for URI nursing students.

The hospice and palliative care provider will also work with the university to develop new research collaboration opportunities for faculty and doctoral students in the nursing program.

“This partnership reflects where the field of hospice and palliative care is heading,” said Diana Franchitto, CEO and president of HopeHealth. “Caring for people with serious illness calls for a distinct set of skills – helping patients manage symptoms, make informed choices and focus on what matters most to them.”

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Franchitto added, “Through our collaboration with the University of Rhode Island College of Nursing, we’re giving students the opportunity to learn that kind of care firsthand and to see the difference it can make in patients’ lives.”

Danny Willis, a professor and dean of the URI College of Nursing, said the collaboration “represents a mechanism to strengthen palliative and end-of-life care in the sense that academia and practice are intentionally joining together in a commitment to lifelong learning and the sharing of best practices.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.