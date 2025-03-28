Hospitals see benefits to bringing care home

By
-
HOUSE CALL: Dr. Tyler Weisberger, left, who works for Kent County Memorial Hospital’s Hospital at Home program, examines Doris Witt at her Warwick home. Witt was admitted to Kent in early March after experiencing symptoms from her congestive heart failure. The Hospital at Home program allowed her to be discharged early but still receive hospital-level care.  COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND HEALTH SYSTEM
HOUSE CALL: Dr. Tyler Weisberger, left, who works for Kent County Memorial Hospital’s Hospital at Home program, examines Doris Witt at her Warwick home. Witt was admitted to Kent in early March after experiencing symptoms from her congestive heart failure. The Hospital at Home program allowed her to be discharged early but still receive hospital-level care.  COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND HEALTH SYSTEM

When 90-year-old Doris Witt was taken to the hospital a few weeks ago because she was having trouble breathing, the elderly Warwick resident wasn’t sure when she’d be able to return home. Doctors at Kent County Memorial Hospital told her the breathing problems were a sign of a mild worsening of her congestive heart failure,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Advancing Orthopedic Patient Care at South County Health

World-Class Joint Replacement Expertise, Here at Home Joint pain can be life-altering, limiting mobility and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display