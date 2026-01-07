Housing bond, taking back city’s schools among Smiley’s 2026 legislative priorities

By
-
MAYOR BRETT P. SMILEY ON WEDNESDAY laid out his 2026 legislative priorities, focusing efforts on housing, increasing the city’s share of state reimbursements for tax revenue lost to nonprofits, and returning to local control of the school district./ PBN FILE PHOTO / MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Wednesday laid out his 2026 legislative priorities, which will focus on amending state reimbursement structures for revenue lost to tax-exempt institutions and placing a $25 million general obligation housing bond before voters in November. Smiley is still not fully satisfied with the PILOT agreements that have been reached

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR