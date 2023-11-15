I-195 Commission to hear 4 proposals for ‘parcel 1A’

PROVIDENCE – The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission on Wednesday will hear four proposals for “parcel 1A,” the property directly adjacent to the Providence River that is now used as a park and the location of the Providence Flea LLC and summer festivals.

The commission has limited maximum building height to six stories on the 0.28-acre parcel. The last proposal in 2017 for a boutique hotel failed after the developer failed to obtain the required waiver from the R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council. Developments on the 0.23-acre site require a CRMC waiver because the Urban Coastal Greenway dictates a 25-foot construction setback from the seawall.

Just north of the pedestrian bridge, any construction on the parcel would be the only building west of South Water Street between Crawford Street and Point Street Bridges, according to the Providence Preservation Society, which once listed the site among its most endangered in the city.

Online documents show Riverside Partners LLC is proposing a mixed-use six story building with more than 9,000 square feet of public space and 2,400 square feet of retail. Another pitch from Riverwalk JV is for a three story building with a restaurant, outdoor space and top-floor housing. Province Architecture and Building Co. has submitted plans for a mixed-use project and plans to relocate its offices.

Among the four, the only that wouldn’t add a mixed-use building is from the Providence Flea LLC, which currently leases the space, is proposing the “Providence Open Marketplace,” an open-air pavilion and event venue that in addition to the flea, would permanently host “a variety of community, cultural and private events.”

The preservation society in public statements has advocated for development at this site “to be reconsidered in deference to environmental resiliency and its current status as a public amenity.”

Former PPS executive director, Brent Runyon, posted a message on LinkedIn decrying the previous proposal for “a poorly designed hotel.”

“The riverfront is too important to give over to bad design,” he wrote.

(UPDATE: Corrects proposals being presented for “parcel 1A,” Corrects Providence Flea LLC in fifth paragraph)

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com