I-195 panel votes to allow RIPTA to assess Parcel 35 for transit hub relocation

Updated at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2024

By
-
The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission voted Monday to allow the R.I. Public Transit Authority to assess the possibility of relocating its transit center to Parcel 35. Pictured, riders board a RIPTA bus in Kennedy Plaza. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

PROVIDENCE – The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission voted Monday evening to allow the R.I. Public Transit Authority to assess the possibility of relocating its transit center to Parcel 35 amid disruptions from concerned transit riders. The panel agreed not to issue any request for proposals or negotiate with any other party until Oct. 1 regarding

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display