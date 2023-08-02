In-Sight names Remmes as new director of development

WARWICK – Jennifer Remmes, a past director of resource operations with United Way of Rhode Island Inc., has been named In-Sight’s new director of development.

In-Sight is a nonprofit that helps blind and visually impaired individuals thrive and succeed through various programs,

In-Sight says Remmes, in her role as United Way’s director of resource operations, was instrumental in building the annual statewide 401Gives Day initiative that has helped raise several million dollars for nonprofits across Rhode Island since 2020.

In her new role, In-Sight says, Remmes will help strengthen the agency’s relationships with donors and community partners, while also increasing awareness of the nonprofit’s services.

Additionally, Remmes will manage the agency’s annual giving programs, develop special events and educate donors about the benefits of planned charitable giving. She will also communicate the organization’s work and celebrate the achievements of its clients through social media, community events, and partnerships with local agencies and businesses.

“I look forward to working with our amazing donors and partners to make a positive difference in the lives of people who are visually impaired and blind,” Remmes said in a statement.

