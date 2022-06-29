Innovate Greater Newport launches second “The Blue and You” summer speaker series

PROVIDENCE – Innovate Greater Newport kicked off its second annual “The Blue and You” summer speaker series on June 23, which will continue through late August.

The series, which will be held every Thursday except for the first week of July, focuses on a different aspect of the blue economy during each presentation, including sectors such as aquaculture, coastal resilience and plastics.

All events will feature a panel of industry experts and take place at Innovate Newport, located at 513 Broadway.

The next event on June 30 focuses on offshore wind and will feature lead presenters Will Cotta, supply chain manager for Mayflower Wind, and Kristy Gustafson, fisheries scientist at INSPIRE Environmental.

“These sessions provide information that will help citizens understand what the blue economy is and how it impacts them,” Mollie Frazer Williams, director of innovation and entrepreneurship at the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

Admission ranges from $5 to $10 per event.

