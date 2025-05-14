Innovate Newport to highlight R.I.’s health-tech sector in Industry Spotlight Series

NEWPORT – Innovate Newport will host a HealthTech Industry Spotlight Event in celebration of Rhode Island’s life sciences sector on May 29.

Co-hosted by the New England Medical Innovation Center, the event aims to unite entrepreneurs, startups, investors and industry experts to foster growth and collaboration among emerging businesses and is essential for those invested in the health technology industry in the Ocean State.

In 2024, Innovate Newport began the Industry Spotlight Series to illuminate Rhode Island’s industrial landscape and enhance networking opportunities.

Moderated by Aidan Petrie, founding partner of the New England Medical Innovation Center, panelists will include Mark Turco, CEO and president of the R.I. Life Science Hub; Travis Hughe, investor/venture capitalist with Digitalis Ventures; Melissa Bowley, CEO and founder of Flourish Care; and Lydia Shin, founding partner of NEMIC.

“Whether you’re an investor, entrepreneur, or academic, this is your chance to connect, collaborate, and contribute to the future of Health Tech in Rhode Island,” according to the event announcement.

