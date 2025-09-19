Innovation and initiative honored at PBN’s 2025 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies ceremony

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

WARWICK – A public relations and communications firm, an employment placement firm, a construction company and a bank were recognized Thursday as the top earners in Providence Business News’ 2025 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program.

About 260 people attended the ceremony held at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. The 2025 program honored 34 total companies and organizations based on their revenue growth in 2024 compared with 2022, and for their innovative products and initiatives.

Providence-based Half Street Group was the top company in the $250,000 to $2.5 million category with a revenue growth percentage of 108.3%. Element2 Consulting Group, based in Lincoln, had the highest growth percentage in the $2.5 million to $15 million category at 184.5%.

Mill Construction Inc. of Lincoln was tops in the $15 million to $50 million category with a growth percentage of 171.5%. West Warwick-based Centreville Bank had the best growth percentage in the $50 million and above category at 101.2%.

Each company and organization will be profiled in a special section that will publish on

Sept. 26

.

Axiotrop LLC

ClarkSilva LLC

Half Street Group

Keane’s Wood Fired Catering

KSA Marketing

P.R. Quinlan Associates Inc.

Element2 Consulting Group

IT Support RI

PMC Media Group

SecurityRI.com

Steere Engineering Inc.

Vertikal6

Automated Business Solutions Inc.

DiSanto, Priest & Co.

Feast & Fettle Inc.

Mill City Construction Inc.

Spyglass MTG LLC

Westerly Community Credit Union

Ahlborg Construction Corp.

Centreville Bank

Coastal1 Credit Union

Navigant Credit Union

ParsonsKellogg LLC

SEACORP LLC

Ten innovation winners were chosen by a panel of judges for devising and producing innovative ideas and products.

The 2025 winners, listed alphabetically by category, are:

Creative Marketing/Advertising Public Relations/Design: Reach Consulting LLC

Education: Sincere Multiservices Inc.

Health & Wellness: Revive Therapeutic Services

Information Technology Services : Mass Data Defense Corp.

Innovative Collaboration: CIC Providence

Manufacturing: Juice Robotics LLC

Product Design/Engineering: Nova Design LLC and REGENT Craft Inc.

Professional Services: Dean Warehouse Inc.

Technology: AVTECH Software Inc.

The 2025 Fastest Growing Companies, listed in order of revenue growth percentage in groups based on 2024 revenue, are:

CBIZ Inc., Gallo | Thomas Insurance, Mill City Construction Inc. and R1 Indoor Carting were partner sponsors for PBN’s 2025 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program.