Innovation and initiative honored at PBN’s 2025 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies ceremony

WARWICK – A public relations and communications firm, an employment placement firm, a construction company and a bank were recognized Thursday as the top earners in Providence Business News’ 2025 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program.
About 260 people attended the ceremony held at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. The 2025 program honored 34 total companies and organizations based on their revenue growth in 2024 compared with 2022, and for their innovative products and initiatives.
Providence-based Half Street Group was the top company in the $250,000 to $2.5 million category with a revenue growth percentage of 108.3%. Element2 Consulting Group, based in Lincoln, had the highest growth percentage in the $2.5 million to $15 million category at 184.5%.
Mill Construction Inc. of Lincoln was tops in the $15 million to $50 million category with a growth percentage of 171.5%. West Warwick-based Centreville Bank had the best growth percentage in the $50 million and above category at 101.2%.
Each company and organization will be profiled in a special section that will publish on Sept. 26.
The 2025 Fastest Growing Companies, listed in order of revenue growth percentage in groups based on 2024 revenue, are:
$250,000 to $2.5 million
$2.5 million to $15 million
- Axiotrop LLC
- ClarkSilva LLC
- Half Street Group
- Keane’s Wood Fired Catering
- KSA Marketing
- P.R. Quinlan Associates Inc.
$15 million to $50 million
- Element2 Consulting Group
- IT Support RI
- PMC Media Group
- SecurityRI.com
- Steere Engineering Inc.
- Vertikal6
$50 million and above
- Automated Business Solutions Inc.
- DiSanto, Priest & Co.
- Feast & Fettle Inc.
- Mill City Construction Inc.
- Spyglass MTG LLC
- Westerly Community Credit Union
Ten innovation winners were chosen by a panel of judges for devising and producing innovative ideas and products.
The 2025 winners, listed alphabetically by category, are:
- Ahlborg Construction Corp.
- Centreville Bank
- Coastal1 Credit Union
- Navigant Credit Union
- ParsonsKellogg LLC
- SEACORP LLC
- Creative Marketing/Advertising Public Relations/Design: Reach Consulting LLC
- Education: Sincere Multiservices Inc.
- Health & Wellness: Revive Therapeutic Services
- Information Technology Services: Mass Data Defense Corp.
- Innovative Collaboration: CIC Providence
- Manufacturing: Juice Robotics LLC
- Product Design/Engineering: Nova Design LLC and REGENT Craft Inc.
- Professional Services: Dean Warehouse Inc.
- Technology: AVTECH Software Inc.
CBIZ Inc., Gallo | Thomas Insurance, Mill City Construction Inc. and R1 Indoor Carting were partner sponsors for PBN’s 2025 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program.