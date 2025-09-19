Innovation and initiative honored at PBN’s 2025 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies ceremony

By
-
ABOUT 260 PEOPLE attended Providence Business News’ 2025 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program Thursday at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

WARWICK – A public relations and communications firm, an employment placement firm, a construction company and a bank were recognized Thursday as the top earners in Providence Business News’ 2025 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program.  About 260 people attended the ceremony held at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. The 2025 program honored 34 total

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

September Is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: An Expert Conversation on Breaking the Stigma and Saving Lives

As September ushers in Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Urologists John Heffernan, MD, and Katelyn Johnson,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display