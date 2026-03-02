Irish medtech company to establish U.S. headquarters in Providence

By
-
OCEAN STATE LABS will serve as the U.S. headquarters of Irish medtech company SymPhysis Medical. / COURTESY ANCORA L&G LLC

PROVIDENCE — Drawing from a $1.25 million nondilutive award from the Rhode Island Life Science Hub, Ireland-based SymPhysis Medical will establish its first U.S. headquarters in the Ocean State. SymPhysis, headquartered in Galway, is developing technology, the “releaze” drainage system, intended to treat patients with pleural effusion. The condition is characterized by fluid build-up around

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Long-Term Energy Partnership Powers Success at Quonset Business Park

Quonset Business Park, located in North Kingstown, has long been a major driver of Rhode…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display