Is Gov. Daniel J. McKee right to give state department heads raises with a looming budget deficit of more than $200 million?

Gov. Daniel J. McKee has proposed $82,000 in pay raises for 11 state cabinet directors despite a looming fiscal 2026 budget deficit of more than $200 million.

The raises were sharply criticized last month during a public hearing at the R.I. Department of Administration.

Even House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi questioned the timing of the increases, given the projected state budget shortfall and uncertainty over federal funding.

McKee has said the raises are needed to keep experienced leaders from leaving for higher-paying jobs.

The pay increases will automatically take effect unless they are formally rejected by the General Assembly.