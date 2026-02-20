Is the planned conversion of the former St. Joseph Hospital property to housing the best use of the Providence property?

Providence’s historic St. Joseph’s Hospital property and six adjacent parcels will be converted into an adaptive reuse housing project under the ownership of Knight & Swan LLC, which recently purchased the premises from Paolino Properties LLC.

Paolino Properties, owned by former Providence Mayor Joseph R. Paolino Jr., acquired the property in 2017, with plans to convert the building into housing for people experiencing homelessness, including homeless veterans.

Another idea for the site was a 2020 proposal by Paolino to donate portions of the property for redevelopment into a public school, which city leaders determined would be too costly.

New York-based Knight & Swan, a privately held real estate development company, on Feb. 17 said it will convert the approximately 250,000-square-foot former hospital into residential units.

Located at 21 Peace St., the former hospital was founded in 1892. In 2019 the last active facility on the property, the St. Joseph School of Nursing, closed.