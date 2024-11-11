Jillian Roy appointed president of The Providence Center

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System has appointed Jillian Roy as the next president of The Providence Center as of Oct. 10.

Roy joined Care New England in 2010 as a case manager at The Providence Center and moved through several positions, most recently serving as vice president of clinical services and chief nursing officer. She also created a collegiate nurse position at the Crisis Stabilization Unit while pursuing her nursing degree.

“I look forward to continuing my work at The Providence Center in this new role. I am honored to serve the center and the community that needs us now more than ever,” Roy said. “We are providing crucial mental health and substance use services to the most vulnerable individuals, many of whom are experiencing housing, economic, or behavioral health crises.”

During her time at The Providence Center, Roy played a leading role in the center becoming a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. She also worked on several community services, including an early elementary-age partial hospital program, an LGBTQIA specialized program in partnership with Open Door Health, and an expansion of peer services by incorporating the Oasis Peer Recovery Center. Roy led the center’s COVID-19 task force and represented the center in system-level planning throughout the pandemic. She was also crucial in bringing in more than $3.5 million of grant and contract revenue funds over five years.

Roy is taking over the role from Mary Marran, who was serving as interim president. Marran is also president and chief operating officer of Butler Hospital.

Roy earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Rhode Island. She then earned her associate degree in nursing from the Community College of Rhode Island and her Master of Science in nursing degree from Southern New Hampshire University. She is also in the process of earning her MBA, with a concentration in health care, from SNHU.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.