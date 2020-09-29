JPS Construction and Design names Sue Horwitz Assistant Vice President and Director of the Design Department at the firm

JPS Construction and Design is pleased to announce that Sue Horwitz has been named Assistant Vice President and Director of the Design Department at the firm. In this role, Sue is responsible for the growth of design revenue, and developing the growing team of designers and draftsmen that are producing custom residential and light commercial designs for the firm’s clients. Sue has been with the firm since April 2017, when she started as a part time contract designer, and she comes to JPS with over 20 years as a licensed architect in Canada. She’s known for spending countless hours in the office perfecting her work for her clients, and reports to Jamie Stebenne, the principal of the firm, as a key part of the management team at JPS.

- Advertisement -