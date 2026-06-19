Junior Achievement of R.I. launches JA Maritime pilot program for K-12 students

Today’s second graders will enter the workforce in about 10 years, but growing up to make a living by building an advanced military submarine is probably not even a thought on the minds of these children. The nonprofit Junior Achievement of Rhode Island seeks to change that with the launch of its JA Maritime Pilot Program, specifically designed to introduce K-12 students to high-tech careers in submarine manufacturing, shipbuilding and other advanced maritime trades through engaging, career-focused educational experiences. According to the Naval Sea Systems Command, the United States will need to hire 100,000 skilled employees to meet the U.S. Navy’s increasing demand for submarine construction through 2040. In 2024, JA USA secured a $12.5 million contract from the federal government through the Department of Defense’s Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program to develop the JA Maritime program. Jeffrey M. Cartee, executive vice president of Junior Achievement of Rhode Island, said that the original idea was cultivated in its southwest New England office, which led to the successful implementation of the program in Rhode Island. “Locally, our involvement in the JA Maritime program was mainly at JA Inspire, an eighth grade career exploration program reaching 4,800 students per year, while the in-class curriculum was being developed,” he said. Rolling out as a pilot across several Junior Achievement offices – including those in Rhode Island, southwest Connecticut, Greater New Orleans, Alabama and South Central Pennsylvania – regions are strategically chosen for their significance in the submarine industrial base. In just two years, JA Maritime has engaged more than 20,000 students through a variety of interactive experiences, including classroom sessions, career fairs, workplace tours and student innovation challenges. The JA Maritime program aims to address this need by connecting students with early-career learning experiences centered around the maritime and advanced manufacturing sectors. In Rhode Island, the average annual wage in the private defense industry is significantly higher than in non-farm sectors, according to the 2024 Marine Economy report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The state’s marine industry has seen a 5% increase in marine businesses and a 7% rise in marine jobs over the last decade. The average salary in Rhode Island’s marine economy rose by 51% between 2011 and 2021. During Providence Business News’ 2026 Workforce Development Summit in February, Katharine Amaral, director of programs and community partnerships at Junior Achievement of Rhode Island, said those in workforce development are increasingly realizing the importance of early exposure. “Students don’t know what they don’t know,” she said. “If they aren’t introduced to potential careers early on, they cannot aspire to attain them.” The program targets various educational levels, with lessons on learning the basics about submarines up to high schoolers exploring computer numeric control machining and design. JA Maritime has already made significant strides by integrating career exploration into the educational curriculum. In its pilot phase, the program reached approximately 1,500 K-5 students, beginning at Hoxsie Elementary School in Warwick and has expanded to five additional schools. Additionally, more than 5,800 students participated in the JA Inspire career exploration program in December 2025, which included speakers from the submarine industrial base and job site tours of local companies involved in submarine manufacturing. Development Director Cassi Steenblok said the event provided information on career paths and job opportunities they didn’t know existed. “Eighth grade students are given the chance to learn for themselves what it might be like to enter these fields,” she said. “JA Inspire allows students to find out about these industries through hands-on learning so they have a better understanding of what they could expect in entering a particular career path.” By facilitating volunteer engagement and career-connected discussions, students gain real-world insights into career paths in manufacturing and defense industries. In December, Junior Achievement of Rhode Island hosted the JA Inspire Career Exploration Fair, where more than 5,800 eighth grade students from 41 schools participated, representing 58% of the state’s eighth graders. “JA Maritime is opening doors for Rhode Island students at a moment when our state’s maritime and advanced manufacturing sectors are growing and hungry for talent,” said Lee Lewis, president of Junior Achievement of Rhode Island. “By connecting students to real career pathways early and giving them hands-on experiences that make those pathways feel attainable, we’re helping build a future workforce that is prepared, inspired and rooted right here in our local communities.” Lewis described the initiative as “forward-thinking,” in which Rhode Island collaborates with partners “who share our dedication to equipping young people for futures filled with opportunities.” After the inaugural JA Maritime Workforce Solution Summit on March 6, held at Central Connecticut State University, Chris Bain, president of BNL Industries and an industry judge for the competition, was impressed with the caliber of student talent. “[The] level of thought, preparation and creativity they brought to the competition was outstanding,” he said. “If today is any indication of the talent coming behind us, the future workforce is in very good hands.”