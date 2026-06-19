Junior Achievement of R.I. launches JA Maritime pilot program for K-12 students

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GETTING THEIR FEET WET: Students at Fallon Elementary School in Pawtucket complete an activity that involves learning how submarines work, as part of the Junior Achievement of Rhode Island’s JA Maritime Pilot Program that introduces students to high-tech careers in submarine manufacturing, shipbuilding and other advanced maritime trades. COURTESY JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF RHODE ISLAND
GETTING THEIR FEET WET: Students at Fallon Elementary School in Pawtucket complete an activity that involves learning how submarines work, as part of the Junior Achievement of Rhode Island’s JA Maritime Pilot Program that introduces students to high-tech careers in submarine manufacturing, shipbuilding and other advanced maritime trades. COURTESY JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF RHODE ISLAND

Today’s second graders will enter the workforce in about 10 years, but growing up to make a living by building an advanced military submarine is probably not even a thought on the minds of these children. The nonprofit Junior Achievement of Rhode Island seeks to change that with the launch of its JA Maritime Pilot

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