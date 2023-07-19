Junior Achievement’s ‘Play4JA’ initiative raises $102K

PROVIDENCE – Junior Achievement of Rhode Island has raised $102,260 through the organization’s “Play4JA” fundraising initiative.

The initiative was a series of virtual and in-person events to help raise money in support of Junior Achievement’s education programs for local youths. Among the events were paint nights, virtual bingo and trivia events, and the organization’s Achieve-A-Bowl bowling event at Lang’s Bowlarama Inc. in Cranston.

A total of 389 participants from 36 local companies helped Junior Achievement raise funds during “Play4JA,” the organization said.

The event series, including Achieve-A-Bowl, has raised more than $2 million over the last 39 years, Junior Achievement said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.