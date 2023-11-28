Justice Assistance names R.I. Sen. Bissaillon new CEO

CRANSTON – Justice Assistance has found its successor for its soon-to-be retiring founding CEO, and the organization’s new leader is a familiar face around the R.I. Statehouse.

The nonprofit that offers services to justice-involved individuals and victims announced late Monday that Jake Bissaillon, who was recently elected to the R.I. Senate representing District 1, has been named its CEO. Bissaillon, who will succeed founding CEO Jonathan Houston, earlier this month won the special election gaining the seat once held by the late Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin.

According to his Linkedin profile, Bissaillon has worked in the R.I. Statehouse since 2015, including being chief of staff to Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-North Providence. Bissaillon also served as a legal counsel and special assistant to the Senate majority leader, deputy communications director to then-House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello, D-Cranston, and a policy analyst.

Bissaillon also was chief of staff to the Providence City Council for three years, per his Linkedin profile. Now, Bissaillon will oversee a staff of 18 people and an organization helping former offenders back into society.

- Advertisement -

Justice Assistance announced back in June that Houston – a 2023 Providence Business News Leaders & Achievers honoree – would be stepping down as CEO after 45 years and lead the organization’s effort to find the next top executive. With Bissaillon now chosen as Justice Assistance’s new CEO, Houston will assume the new role of founder and chairman emeritus for the nonprofit’s board of directors.

Bissaillon will be formally introduced as Justice Assistance’s new CEO in an event at the nonprofit’s headquarters on Dec. 4. It is unclear when he will start his new position. Justice Assistance representatives did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from PBN.

R.I. Senate spokesperson Greg Pare did confirm to PBN that Bissaillon’s new role with Justice Assistance will not impact his elective position. Bissaillon did have to resign as chief of staff because he could not hold that role as a senator, Pare said. John E. Fleming, who had been the R.I. Senate’s secretary and deputy chief of staff, is Ruggerio’s new chief of staff.

(UPDATED 7th paragraph to include comment from R.I. Senate spokesperson Greg Pare.)

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.