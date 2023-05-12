Karouz finds calling baking healthy treats for dogs

By
BETTER OPTIONS: After discovering food allergies in her dogs and wanting better options for them, Christine Karouz opened Power Pup Treats LLC, a dog bakery business in East Providence. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
For years, Christine Karouz did not know her dogs had food allergies. The proud owner of Zeus and Foxy, two bulldog and pit bull mixes, she started noticing they would often manifest skin allergies and intestinal problems after eating. “Every treat that I was buying, they’d end up with some sort of issues,” Karouz said.…

