Kent Hospital to commence $97M expansion this month

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A RENDERING of a planned lobby to be constructed at Kent Hospital as part of a broader, $97 million project. / COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND HEALTH SYSTEM

WARWICK – Kent County Memorial Hospital will soon begin construction on a $97 million, 90,000-square-foot expansion that will create a new ambulatory building while enhancing the hospital’s emergency department. The planned three-floor ambulatory building will include a new OB-GYN office; expanded cardiovascular services; integrated pulmonary and thoracic surgery practices; and a multidisciplinary medical practice spanning

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