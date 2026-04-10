Kent Hospital to commence $97M expansion this month

WARWICK – Kent County Memorial Hospital will soon begin construction on a $97 million, 90,000-square-foot expansion that will create a new ambulatory building while enhancing the hospital's emergency department. The planned three-floor ambulatory building will include a new OB-GYN office; expanded cardiovascular services; integrated pulmonary and thoracic surgery practices; and a multidisciplinary medical practice spanning dermatology, neurology and endocrinology, hospital operator Care New England Health System said in an announcement. Through relocating existing services, the health system will have space to establish a new primary care practice in the existing ambulatory building. The hospital will staff the primary care office with 18 new clinicians. The health system will also enhance triage, express care and behavioral health areas and the hospital's computerized tomography and MRI suites in the emergency department. The emergency department will also receive a new main entrance and lobby space. “This investment reflects our deep commitment to the health and well-being of our community,” Kent Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Jackson said in a statement. “As demand for care continues to grow, this project ensures we are prepared to meet that need not just for today, but for generations to come.” The project is funded through a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development loan program. Construction on the multiphase project begins this month and is expected to conclude in March 2028. The hospital will remain fully functional throughout the construction process, Care New England said. Kent is Rhode Island's second-largest hospital, with 359 beds. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.