Lardaro: Expansion of R.I. economy slowed in March

By
-
RHODE ISLAND'S economy showed signs of expansion in March, according to niversity of Rhode Island economist and professor Leonard Lardaro economic index, but it was slower than a month earlier. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
RHODE ISLAND'S economy showed signs of expansion in March, according to niversity of Rhode Island economist and professor Leonard Lardaro economic index, but it was slower than a month earlier. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s economy sputtered a bit in March after showing signs of gaining momentum in February, University of Rhode Island economist and professor Leonard Lardaro concluded Friday in his monthly Current Conditions Index report.  The index that Lardaro publishes each month had an expansion value of 58 in March, down from 76 in

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display