Lawmakers have an extra $233M in revenue for FY2027. Now they have to agree on how to spend it.

Higher-than-expected state revenue has not eased pressure on lawmakers, who now must decide how best to spend the extra $233 million flowing into state coffers over the next two fiscal years.

The boost to the income side of the state ledger came at the conclusion of the biannual Revenue and Caseload Estimating Conference on May 8. State budget analysts now expect an extra $155 million in revenue for the current fiscal year compared to their previous projections in November. Another $79 million in tax revenue and other income is now projected for fiscal 2027, which starts July 1.

The combined $233 million in extra cash provides a cushion as lawmakers hammer out a final fiscal 2027 budget, yet it’s not enough to satisfy the laundry list of policy priorities and programs under threat, including key social services like Medicaid and food assistance gutted by the federal government.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s $14.9 billion budget proposal, unveiled in January before the updated revenue estimates, includes $45 million in staff and technology costs to help state administrators implement federal changes to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, along with nearly $20 million to offset federal cuts to hospitals and people who buy insurance through the state health exchange.

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Senate President Valarie Lawson mentioned the federal policy overhauls as a top consideration for the extra cash in a statement May 11.

“It is a positive sign that revenues continue to be strong,” Lawson, an East Providence Democrat, said. “However, we also must consider the need to support Rhode Islanders impacted by federal cuts and recognize that extended high oil prices could negatively impact the economy and state revenues.”

Both Lawson and newly-crowned House Speaker Christopher Blazejewski remained vague in separate statements on the updated revenue projections ahead of the July 1 deadline to pass a fiscal 2027 budget.

McKee has a specific vision in mind, however, urging lawmakers to use the extra funds to enhance his existing proposals to phase out the state tax on Social Security benefits, increase a separate tax credit for low-income families with children, and reduce energy costs.

“As we consider what to do with this additional revenue, we should keep in mind those who worked hard to create it,” McKee said in a statement Monday. “At a time when lowering the cost of living is imperative, we must be focused on returning as much of this surplus back to the people who earned it.”