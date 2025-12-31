Learning Community charter school awarded $50K grant for Accelerated Learning Lab

CENTRAL FALLS – The Learning Community charter school announced it received a $50,000 grant from the Simon W. Wardwell Foundation for its Accelerated Learning Lab program.

The donation will be used to strengthen and scale the Accelerated Learning Lab’s core offerings, said Head of School Meg O’Leary, including targeted academic enrichment and student-centered learning design.

Founded in 2004, The Learning Community serves 580 students in kindergarten through eighth grade from Central Falls, Pawtucket and Providence. It is nationally recognized with features and honors from The New York Times, the Carnegie Corp. of New York, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Chelsea Clinton.

“The metrics related to The Learning Community’s Accelerated Learning Lab were so powerful, there was little discussion among the board as to the value and merit of the program,” said Maureen Sheridan, executive director of the Simon W. Wardwell Foundation.

This is the third year the foundation has partnered with The Learning Community.

The Simon W. Wardwell Foundation supports educational equity and opportunity for young people, working alongside community organizations to help students access high-quality learning experiences.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.