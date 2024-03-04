Leclerc nominated as director of state’s behavioral hospital agency

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Richard H. Leclerc, the former CEO and president of Gateway Healthcare, has been nominated to serve as director of the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Monday.

Leclerc will succeed Louis Cerbo, who took over as interim director of the department last May after Richard Charest was confirmed by the Senate as secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Leclerc’s appointment also needs to be confirmed by the Senate.

“I am grateful for the governor’s and secretary’s confidence ... in appointing me to the position of director of BHDDH,” Leclerc said in a statement. “If confirmed ... I look forward to working with the staff and leadership team at BHDDH and with my colleagues in other departments to improve the health, welfare and well-being of all Rhode Islanders.”

"I am proud to nominate Richard, who has significant federal and state experience in mental and behavioral health which will be crucial to our administration’s goal to improve health outcomes across Rhode Island,” McKee said.

Leclerc previously served as project director at Newport Mental Health, where he was responsible for implementing millions of dollars in federal grants, including the implementation of evidence-based practices, care coordination agreements, and outcome measurements.

“Under Gov. McKee’s administration, there have been significant improvements at BHDDH and it was critically important to find a new director that has the right leadership and expertise to continue the work,”

Charest said.

Leclerc, who has a master’s degree in social work from Boston College, also served as chairman of the Governor’s Council on Behavioral Health, the Rhode Island Council of Community Mental Health Organizations and the Rhode Island Quality Institute.

During his time at Gateway Healthcare, Leclerc supported the development of statewide Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics in Rhode Island, providing strategic guidance on federal compliance, budgeting and staffing.